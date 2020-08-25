Vivian Marie Larson, from Wheeler, was born Aug. 8, 1928 and passed away Aug. 19, 2020 at the age of 92.
A private family graveside was held at Sunset Heights Memorial Gardens in Tillamook.
Vivian Marie Larson, from Wheeler, was born Aug. 8, 1928 and passed away Aug. 19, 2020 at the age of 92.
A private family graveside was held at Sunset Heights Memorial Gardens in Tillamook.
“Practicing Magic” is a collaborative exhibition of paintings at the North County Recreation District (NCRD) Gallery … Read more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
It was a tournament within a tournament for the first week of the Aldercup playoffs at the difficult treelined Alderbrook Golf Course in Tilla… Read more
It was a tournament within a tournament for the first week of the Aldercup playoffs at the difficult treelined Alderbrook Golf Course in Tilla… Read more
Terry Lee Learned went home to be with the Lord on May 4, 2020, in Wasilla, Alaska surrounded by his loving family. Read more
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.