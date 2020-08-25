Vivian Marie Larson, from Wheeler, was born Aug. 8, 1928 and passed away Aug. 19, 2020 at the age of 92. 

A private family graveside was held at Sunset Heights Memorial Gardens in Tillamook. 

To plant a tree in memory of Vivian Larson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


