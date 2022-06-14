Virginia Marie Gutschmidt Wookward

Virginia Woodward passed in her sleep on Friday June 3 in the Tillamook Hospital at the age of 92. She was born in Hillsboro Oregon the oldest of 3 siblings and lived in Nehalem where she married Lyle Woodward in 1947. They were married for 65 years living in the same house in Nehalem for all but two years of their marriage. They had four Children, Sharon Blades of Alaska, John Woodward of Clatskanie, Diane Hinkle and Brenda Buel of Canby. Diane passed in 1970. Virginia and Lyle had 17 grand-children, 36 great-grand children and 11 great-great grandchildren. Virginia was a devoted mother and grandmother and so enjoyed her family.
Virginia owned and ran the Fabric Hut in Nehalem with her daughter Sharon. She also worked in the Wheeler Hospital and volunteered with the Food Bank, VFW and the Mohler Grange. She loved gardening and always kept a groomed yard. She loved camping and traveling around in their RV. She enjoyed the Good Sam campouts and usually took grandkids with them on their travels. Many fond memories were made traveling with Grandma and Grandpa. She always made sure all were comfortable and cared for.
She enjoyed playing cards with her friends. She was a good friend to almost all she met and everyone loved her company. Her kindness, concern and friendly smile endeared her to many. She often said she had a wonderful life and family. She will be missed by all that knew her.
