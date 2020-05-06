On Sunday, April 26, 2020, Virginia L. Underhill, 83, went home to be with the Lord.
Private Burial Rites were held on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Willamette National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a future date.
She was born Nov. 2, 1936, in Corvallis, Oregon, the daughter of Lloyd and Sybil King. She was raised in Summit, Oregon, and attended Corvallis High School. She married Horace E. “Bud” Underhill on September 20, 1952. Following their marriage they lived on the family farm in Summit from 1952 to 1970. Then they moved to McBride, British Columbia, Canada, where they lived for many years before moving to Garibaldi, Oregon. While Living in Garibaldi she and Bud owned and operated Virginia’s Gifts for twenty years. She was very involved in the Garibaldi community. She served on the City Planning Commission and the Chamber of Commerce. She was also an active member of the North Coast Christian Church. In March 2020, she moved to Marquis long term care facility in Forest Grove.
She was a strong, loving woman who enjoyed caring for her flowers, being involved in her church, and spending time with her dogs.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Bud, on March 6, 2013, after celebrating 60 years of marriage together. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Sybil King; by her two brothers, Vern and David; her two sisters, Dianna and Marilyn; her two daughters, Mary and Cathy; and her great granddaughter, Jayden.
She will be dearly missed by her three children and their spouses, Larry and Nancy, Lou Ann and her fiancée, Jim, and Danny and Wanda. Also by seven grandchildren: Shawn D., Shawn U., Shannon and her fiancée Rick, Amber, Nathan, Evie and her husband Ed, and Hunter; her nine great-grandchildren, Justin, Madison, Makayla, Lanaya, Sophia, Kayden, Brandon, Kaylee, and Jordyn.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to North Coast Christian Church, 309 3rd Street, Garibaldi, Oregon 97118, (503) 322-3626.
To sign the online guest book or to send a condolence to the family go to www.fuitenrosehoyt.com.
Fuiten, Rose & Hoyt Funeral Home in Forest Grove is entrusted with the arrangements.
