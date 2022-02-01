Virginia Adele Woods

Virginia A. Woods passed away peacefully on November 29, 2021, at the age of 90, in Beaverton Oregon. Virginia was born to Mace & Adele Reed on April 6, 1931, in Marysville Washington. The family moved to Newport Washington in 1931, where she grew up and graduated from Newport High School in 1949. She was the youngest of three children. Virginia is preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Jesse “Bud” Woods, her parents and her two brothers Eugene & Delbert Reed.
Virginia moved to Tillamook Oregon in 1960 and became employed with Tillamook PUD, in the billing Dept. from October 1961 until her retirement in April of 1993. Virginia enjoyed gardening and working in her yard, especially raising her gladiolas. Over the years she and her husband enjoyed various activities such as riding their horses and raising beef cattle on their small acreage on Tone Road in Tillamook. Upon retirement, Virginia and her Husband enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and clamming trips. They were active with the Swiss Society and the Elks Club in Tillamook and enjoyed life with friends and family.
Virginia is survived by her daughters Rhonda (Dodge) Ellerbroek (Hauser, Idaho), Terry (Veltri) Young, of Tenino, Washington and Sandra (Woods) Fischer of Aloha, Oregon. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A grave side memorial will be held in the summer of 2022 in Newport Washington, where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband and parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.