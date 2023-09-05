Virgil L. Staben

Virgil LaVerne Carver Staben died at the Nehalem Valley Care Center on July 20th, 2023. He was ninety-four.
Virgil was born in the City of Wheeler, Oregon in 1928 to Leona Carver, and went on to live his entire life in his beloved hometown. His first laugh came at two and a half months, and his first tooth arrived on the 8th of February 1929. An accounting of Virgil’s life describes a deep and abiding commitment to his community—so much so that looking back, it is impossible to separate the history of the city from the history of the man.
The community of Wheeler was a mere child itself when Virgil was born, having been incorporated in 1914. The many dock pilings which were then part of a bustling mill town are slowly returning to the river now, but when Virgil was a small boy, they were young and strong, and supported decks stacked high with lumber. As a child, Virgil was often invited to ride along with the men on the logging trains up through the vast Nehalem Valley. During his teenage years, he fired up the boilers for the steam engines in the morning, and the ran the movie projector for the local theater at night. Virgil graduated as valedictorian of his class at Wheeler High School 1946 and went on to employ his sharp mind and enterprising spirit at a variety of jobs; gillnet fisherman (just like those depicted on the City’s sign), logger, shingle weaver, construction worker, book binder, and postal worker.
Delores May Burgess was just 17 and had recently moved to Wheeler from Portland. When she noticed Virgil painting the facade of the Y-Dell Tavern one afternoon, it was love at first sight. After dating for eight months, the two were married and shared seventy-four years together, raising two sons and two daughters, and celebrating four granddaughters, two grandsons, five great-granddaughters, five great-grandsons, and one great-great-grandson.
As a community member, Virgil played a major role in the shaping of Wheeler. He was first elected to the Wheeler City Council in 1957 while still in his twenties, and became mayor in 1964, serving in that position for twelve years. Small communities need capable volunteers, and Virgil lent a hand on the planning commission, served as City Recorder from 1977 to 1990, and spent thirty years with the Wheeler fire department, beginning in 1960. He became Wheeler’s fire chief in 1965, and helped the town acquire its first new fire truck. As the city grew, Virgil installed new water and sewer lines to meet the increasing demand. Along the way, he served in a number of additional capacities, including board membership at the Wheeler Hospital. In 2013, in a celebration of Wheeler’s first hundred years, it didn’t take long to decide who should receive the City’s first ‘Pioneer Award,’ there being little doubt who that honor belonged to.
Virgil L. Staben will be missed by those who knew him. He was a treasure to our family, full of a lifetime of stories, from his own experiences as a boy along the river, to reminiscing over family gatherings and camping trips, and adventures with his beloved boxer dogs. Where will so many stories and so much knowledge go, now that Virgil has passed? Into the history, the infrastructure, and the character of the city Virgil called home, and into our hearts. He is survived by Delores Staben, his wife of 74 years, his sons Marc (Pat) and Ron (Diane), his daughters Marcia (Bing) and Marianne (Jerry), four granddaughters, two grandsons, five great-granddaughters, five great-grandsons, and the afore-mentioned great-great-grandson.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 9th, 2023, from 1 to 3pm at the Waterfront Park in Wheeler. This celebration is open to everyone who knew and loved Virgil. We will gather and share stories through laughter, tears, and hugs. Join us as we raise a glass to a most dedicated and remarkable person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.