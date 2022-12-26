On December 2, 2022, at the age of 99, Virgil “Bub” Simmons passed away peacefully in his home with his Quilt of Valor and his cat Benji on his lap. His beloved wife, Fay, passed away 15 days before. He truly passed away of a broken heart. Bub was born in his family home on
Tillamook Street in Bay City on August 29, 1923. He lived in Bay City his entire life. Bub’s great grandfather came to Bay City in the 1880’s.
Bub loved his hobbies! He always had a project, or two, or ten in the works. Bub was an excellent builder. He built their mid-century ranch home in Bay City 1957-59. He and Fay took up scuba diving and sailing. He loved building large scale model airplanes and model train scenes. He raised chickens, pheasants, and turkeys in the family pool that he had converted into an aviary. Bub loved drawing, photography, sewing, woodworking, and everything else that involved his hands and his sharp mind. Most of all, Bub loved to joke, laugh and have fun!
Bub attended all 12 grades and graduated from the Bay City school. For Bub’s 14 th birthday, Bub’s father built him a 10-foot sailboat. Bub and his brothers, Raymond and Doug, spent countless hours sailing in the Tillamook Bay. Raymond, also taught him to fly while he was in high school. After the war, Bub bought a small plane.
In1943, Bub joined the service. He served in the 96 th Infantry Division of the Army, Headquarters Company. His rank when he left the service was master sergeant. He was deployed to the Pacific Theater in World War II. On October 20, 1944, he was in the 10th wave and landed at Leyte, Philippines. During combat in the Philippines, he was shot in the leg and received a Purple Heart. On April 1, 1944, he was in the 1 st wave and landed at Okinawa, Japan.
During combat on Okinawa, he was wounded with shrapnel and received another Purple Heart.
In addition to two Purple Heart medals, he received two Bronze Star medals, American Campaign medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign medal, World War II Victory medal, Philippine Liberation medal, Good Conduct medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation and Philippine Presidential Unit Citation. He also served in the Oregon National Guard Reserves for 24 years, retiring in 1985 as a lieutenant colonel and received an Oregon National Guard Faithful Service medal.
July 1, 1950, he married the love of his life, Fay P. Rolie. They recently celebrated 72 years of marriage. Bub and Fay then started a family; having four girls (Sandra, Cherrie, Roxanne and Pamela). He was always out-numbered five to one!
After the World War II, Bub returned to Bay City where he worked as a logger. In 1958, he went to work for the City of Bay City. During his time working for the city, he achieved many accomplishments (e.g. put in the citywide sewer system and water system, the water system also provided water to the Tillamook Cheese Factory; helped obtained grants for small businesses; and oversaw building of the library and city hall). He was also active on the city council. In 1977, he became mayor of Bay City and served as such for 10 years. As mayor he was involved in the League of Oregon Cities and The National League of Cities. He was also the chief of police and a volunteer firefighter. He retired from the city of Bay City in 1987 after 40 years of service to the city.
In 1987, Bub and Fay bought a sail boat. They sailed up and down the Columbia and Willamette Rivers, then up to the San Juan’s and Canada. In 1994, they decided to sail to Mexico. They spent the winters in Mexico. When Bub was 93 years young, they sold the sailboat.
Bub and Fay loved to travel and had many wonderful trips. He and Fay traveled to many amazing places and made so many wonderful friends along the way.
Bub is survived by three of his daughters, Sandra, Roxanne and Pamela, along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. His wife, Fay, and his daughter, Cherrie, predeceased him.
A joint celebration of life will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be made to Marie Mills Center, 1800 Front St, Tillamook, OR 97141, in Bub, Fay and Cherrie’s memory.
