Victoria (Vickie) Jean Johnson

Vickie Jean Johnson was born August 15th, 1957 in Tillamook, Oregon to Rebecca and Andrew Wehinger. She passed away January 9th, 2022 at her Care Center in Forest Grove at age 64 due to complications of dementia.
Vickie was a graduate of Tillamook High School class of 77’, and was employed at the Tillamook Country Smoker through the Marie Mills center from 79’ until her retirement in 2015. She was active in the Special Olympics in the 80’s & 90’s–with Bowling and Volleyball being her sports of choice.
Vickie was a vivacious and caring person with a larger than life personality, with a love of fitness videos (specifically Richard Simmons), Walker Texas Ranger, crocheting, journaling, and spending time with her family–she was always the first to remind a loved one of their upcoming birthday.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, her brother Bart Johnson. She is survived by her sister and long-time caregiver, Debbi McClaskey, and niece, Kendra (James) Gilmer.
Private services will be held at a later date.
