Victor Callister, 59, of Tillamook, Oregon passed away peacefully on July 4, 2022 in his childhood home. He will be greatly missed by his large family and diverse collection of friends.
Victor traveled a tough road for most of his life, but he still had a smile for everyone he met. He inspired many with his courageous outlook on life, in spite of his many adversities.
Most of his working years were spent on dairy farms but he enjoyed most the 11 years he spent at the Locomotion Restaurant, where he was known as “Superman,” because he would step up and fill any role needed.
Vic loved animals, people, country music, playing cards, cribbage, camping and sharing his immense knowledge of, well, everything.
Victor was preceded in death by his parents, Henry I. Callister and Consuelo M. (Grimes) Callister, sister Michele M. (Callister) Halverson and nephew Matthew H. Callister.
Victor is survived by his sisters, Rebecca (Callister) O’Dell and Cheryl (Callister) Granby. He is survived by his brothers Chris Callister, Mark Callister and Scott Callister. Nephews Jeremy Armstrong, Josh Armstrong, Jared Granby, Christopher Haeger, Jeffrey Callister and Nathan Callister.
Nieces Melinda (Halverson) Maitland, Rachel Haeger, Kaylyn Callister and Bethany Callister.
There will be a “Come and Go” Celebration of Victor’s life on September 3, 2022 from 1 to 5 PM at 702 Evergreen Drive, Tillamook. Food and drinks will be provided.
