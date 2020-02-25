Vickie Louise Anderson was born in Tillamook on April 11, 1950 to Olof Alfred Hallstrom and Mary Elizabeth Haugen Hallstrom. She passed away on December 9, 2019 at Tillamook Regional Medical Center at the age of 69.
Vickie graduated from Tillamook High School in 1968. She married Louis Henry Blaser on December 7, 1968 and together had 2 children, Pam Martensen and Brent Blaser.
Vickie later married Alfred Arlon Anderson on September 1983. They were married for 33 years until his passing in July 2016. Together they had a son Joseph Morgan Anderson on November 5, 1983.
Vickie was a Library Aid at South Prairie School in the early 1980’s for several years. She was a very talented seamstress and loved making clothes for her grandchildren. Vickie owned her own sewing business in Tillamook for several years.
In 1989 Al and Vickie purchased Cedar Bay Restaurant formerly the Victory House Restaurant in Tillamook and sold it in 2008.
Vickie loved her dahlias and roses. She loved growing a garden and canning. She loved baking and cooking for her family, and especially loved spending time with her kids and grandkids.
Vickie was a member of the Moose Lodge and Elk’s Lodge.
Vickie is preceded in death by her husband Alfred Anderson in July 2016 and her son Joseph Morgan Anderson in September 2016.
Vickie is survived by her loving family, daughter Pamela Martensen (Cole) Prince of Wales Island, AK, son Brent Blaser (Jerilee) of Tillamook, OR.
Stepchildren Raelynn Good (Chris) Washington, Trisha Davison Washington, Bobby Armitage (Reece) Virginia.
Grandchildren Thomas Hale (Tayelor), Brynnen Blaser, Bridger Blaser, Christina Good, Tyler Anderson, Tia Durall-Belden (Sam), Deanne Stone (Dan), Megan Weaver, Derrick Armitage (Rachel), Taylor Armitage (Amanda), Elizabeth McKeen, Stephanie Stout (Jeremey).
Great grandchildren Teegan Lee Hale, Colton, Sawyer, Emma, Lucas, Nathan, Lilee, Isaiah, Jackson, Alijah, Isaiah, Payton, Tyler, Ryan.
Siblings Steve Hallstrom (Rosan) Tillamook, Cindy William’s (Dave) Waldport, Dan Hallstrom (Cheryl) Tillamook, Penny Pike (Kevin) West Linn.
At Vickies request there will be no formal service. There will be a family gathering this summer in her memory.
