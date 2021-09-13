Vernon was born March 4, 1930 in Oshkosh, Neb. He passed peacefully on Aug. 27, 2021 in Beaver, Ore. Vernon, along with his family, moved from Nebraska to South Tillamook County, Oregon in 1936 where he lived and worked almost all of his life. He met and married Maxine Mae Haynes in 1949 and together raised five sons. They were married 62 years until Maxine’s passing in 2011. He worked 34 years for Tillamook County Road department out of Cloverdale Oregon.Vernon is survived by his five sons, Mack McConkey of Beaver, Oregon. Vern McConkey of Sheridan,Oregon. Dan McConkey of Amity,Oregon, Dale McConkey of Milwaukie Oregon and David McConkey of Tillamook Oregon. Also grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great, great grand children.He was a gentle man with a big heart and a true jack of all trades. He had a good and full life for 91 years. He will be missed.
A private celebration of life gathering as planned.
