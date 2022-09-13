Verna Ruth Young born Jan. 24, 1943 passed on Sunday Sept. 5th. She passed gently with her husband Jim and sons James and Jack by her side. She was born and raised in Prospect Park, Pennsylvania by her now deceased parents Levant and Josephine Heinze.
Verna had two brothers John and Richard who pre deceased her. She is survived by sisters Janie Merril and Geraldine Weymouth.
Verna married her first husband David George Kent, a friend of her brother John that she met in her home state of Pennsylvania. From there she moved to Montana briefly before calling California her new home. She had three boys, David, Rick, and James before eventually divorcing her husband in 1973. Verna had a long and successful career with Pacific Bell starting as a line drafter. After receiving multiple commendations and promotions she was one of the first women promoted into mid management then. She retired in 1990 at the position of Engineering Manager.
During her tenure at Pacific Bell she met her second husband and love of her life Jim Young, also at Pacific Bell. They were we’d in 1975. Jim had four existing children Karen, Denise, Judy, and Jack which brought their new family to seven.
After their retirements in 1990 they moved to their new dream home in Tillamook, Oregon. They enjoyed their new life including traveling in their motor home seeing these great United States as well as fishing in the local area. Most of her fondest memories were made with family and friends in Tillamook. She made many friendships here and generously gave her time helping others.
She lived a full and vibrant life with many happy memories leaving a positive impression with anyone she met.
Verna is survived by her husband Jim, seven children Karen, Jack, Denise, David, Rick, Judy, and James. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, 4 great grand children, and one great great grand child.
She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and anyone who was fortunate enough to cross her path.
Verna was cremated, celebration of life limited to family.
