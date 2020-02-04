Vern (Swede) Alfred Larson Jr., 94 years old, passed away on Jan. 24, 2020. He was born
July 24, 1925 to Vern Alfred Larson Sr. and Julia Ella Glad Larson in Tillamook, Oregon.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Betty Johnson Larson; sons William Larson (wife Ann), Thomas Larson (wife Becky), Danial Larson (wife Donna), Robert Larson (wife Carmen); sister, Myrleen Christensen; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren.
Swede was born and raised in Tillamook, Oregon. He attended Tillamook schools and played Football though out his school years. His favorite sport was wrestling where he had made State Champion for Tillamook High School.
He entered the Navy March 11, 1943, was assigned to U.S.S. Herbert, and was discharged Feb. 9, 1946. He married Betty Jane Johnson on Aug. 29, 1946. He participated in the initial invasions and occupation of Hollandia (April 22, 1944), Biak and Schouten Islands (May 26, 1944), Sansopor (July 30, 1944, and Morotai Island (Sept. 15, 1944). He was in the thick of WWII in the South Pacific. His grandson once asked him if he was ever shot at and his response was “every day.” He returned to Tillamook to marry the love of his life when he was discharged.
Swede embraced his new career at the US Postal Service. We all remember mom sharing a story about Christmas Eve one year. Dad had a walking mail route in town and several folks had offered him Christmas cheers. By the time he had finished his route mom had to bring him home. After retiring from his 32-year career with the United Postal Service in 1980, he and Betty grew into Snowbirds and traveled to Arizona.
He worked hard and planned for his retirement while raising his family. He provided strong family values and ethics when it came to his sons. Swede was a father that always made himself available for support, advice and career challenges of our own. He was there to help every family member, guiding his family by example and trust
He was our Rock, Kind, Peaceful, Happy and Spiritual (reading his bible every morning) but tough and strong when it was necessary.
This, family and friends, are pretty much the "All American Dream.” Raised right, defend your country, marry your true love (73 years) raise your family, work hard, save your money, retire, then happily grow old and meet the lord as you peacefully pass away surrounded by loved ones. A life well lived passed away on Jan. 24, 2020.
