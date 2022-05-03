Vera Arlene Biggs Blum was born February 29, 1928 in Tillamook, Oregon, the youngest child of Fred Josiah Biggs and Millie Kodad Biggs. She passed away on April 24, 2022 in Tillamook, Oregon.
Vera grew up in Tillamook and graduated from Tillamook High School in 1946. She married her sweetheart, Wendell Blum, June 2, 1946. They were married 75 years, 10 months, and 22 days. Their love was truly amazing, and the bond between them was strong. Any time they were sitting together, you would see them holding hands.
She was a stay-at-home mom, and if you came to visit, you would probably find her preparing something delicious for her family. Her homemade cinnamon rolls were a favorite of everyone’s. She was a seamstress, and made most of her children’s clothes, including wedding dresses for all four of her daughters.
Vera and Wendell were “snowbirds”, wintering in Yuma, Arizona for almost 30 years, traveling with family and friends until it became too difficult to travel.
When we think of Vera we think of a life of love and service. She always put others first before herself. She was so loving and giving and always made sure everyone was well taken care of. She was near and dear to the hearts of those who knew her.
Vera had a special bond with each and every one of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her face would light up any time one of them came to visit. She wanted to feed you as soon as you came in the door. She would always say “You’re just in time.”, meaning you’re just in time to eat. Her husband and family were the world to her.
Vera had a great love for the Lord. For many years she led the Kindergarten department, and was instrumental in preparing meals for banquets and funerals at the Nazarene Church. We are comforted in the knowledge that she is in Heaven and we will see her again. “Her children arise and call her blessed, her husband also, and he praises her.” (Proverbs 31:28)
She is survived by her loving husband, Wendell Blum; three sons, Wendell Blum Jr, (Deb), Bonney Lake, WA; John Blum (Chris), Tillamook, OR, and Randy Blum (Valerie), Tigard, OR. four daughters: Debbie Motsinger (Mike), Tricia Swope, and Barb Blum Schmitz (Mike), all of Tillamook, and Susan Furlong (Dave), Thousand Oaks, CA; daughters-in-law, Sue Blum (Larry), and Diana Blum ( Mark); 26 grandchildren, 71 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren; 7 step-grandchildren, and 26 step great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sons, Mark Blum in 2002, and Larry Blum in 2008; and by two great-grandchildren; her parents; her brothers, Boyd Biggs, Fred Biggs, and Robert Biggs, and sister, Dorene Prince Walton.
A private family graveside was held on Thursday, April 28th, 2022 at Sunset Heights Memorial Gardens, where Vera was laid to rest next to her son, Mark.
A Memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022 at 10:00 am at the Tillamook Church of the Nazarene. All are welcome to attend.
Vera will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Her legacy will live on in the lives of her children and their families.
