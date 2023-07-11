Val Alwin Crispin

Val Alwin Crispin

Val was born in Loma Linda, California. He served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force, and received his master’s in Fisheries and Wildlife Biology from Humboldt University. He worked on improving habitats for fish and wildlife in Wisconsin, Nevada and Tillamook. He contributed to the 3rd Street Revitalization Project, helped bring a change to the way backyard burning was done, and provided safe and affordable housing. Val leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Kathy; his sister Vay (Jim) Wright; daughter, Lynn (Mike) McNew, son Quint (Orissa) Crispin and 4 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Tillamook Anglers or Tillamook Outdoor School. Per his wishes, there will be no funeral.


