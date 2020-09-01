Uldine Marvella Anderson, was born to Carl Israel Anderson and Ethel Julia Anderson on Dec. 27, 1930 at Theodore B. Wilcox Memorial Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland, Oregon. In 1995, She moved to the Marie Hill Center in Tillamook, OR. There she worked in the ATE Program there for a number of years. She lived a happy and healthy life at there until her passing on July 31, 2020. She is preceded in death by her mother Ethel J. Anderson; her father Carl I. Anderson; an older sister who expired at birth, and her younger brother in 2016. She is survived by her Sister-in-Law, Mary L. Anderson. As well as her oldest nephew Martin Anderson, nieces Trudy Hobizal, Judy Sprague, Cheryl Kingston, Janice Johnson, Rose Jewell, Mary J. Anderson, and nephew Mark Anderson.
Graveside services were held on Aug. 22 at Bethany Memorial Cemetery, Warren, Oregon. Special thanks to Waud's Funeral Home, Tillamook, OR; Columbia Funeral Home, St. Helens, OR. Please direct any and all donations to Marie Hill Center, Tillamook, OR.
