Truman Edwin (Ed) Cummings was born May 22, 1931 in Salem, Ore. to Arthur Truman and Helen (Curry) Cummings. “Ed” Passed away in Tillamook, Ore. on April 24, 2021 at the age of 89. He grew up in Keizer and graduated high school in 1949. He went on to Oregon State College and graduated with a BS in Fisheries in 1953. Later that year he was united in marriage to Sally Corless. They were married for 58 years. Summers while attending OSU Ed worked for the Oregon Game Commission, including a summer in Sandlake. He later worked as a research Biologist for the Oregon Fish Commission and finished his career as a Fish Biologist working for ODFW. He was a part of the ROTC at OSU. He served his country honorably during the Korean War with the United States Army and later with the National Guard, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel from the Army Reserve. He enjoyed traveling with his family to Sunriver, Mazatlán, Arizona, Hawaii, New Zealand, Australia, and Ireland. Ed enjoyed everything the Oregon Coast had to offer including fishing, clam digging and hunting. He was an avid gardener, wood carver, and brewed a great Nut Brown Ale as well. Ed met Marilyn Filosi later in life and they shared many adventures together. He was a past member of the Tillamook United Methodist Church and current member of the Bay City United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Tillamook Elks Lodge and formerly the Kiwanis Club. Ed was preceded in death by his wife Sally in 2012. He leaves behind to honor his life his loving family.
Sons; Mitch (Jill) of Tillamook, Ore.; Jerry (Katie) of Milwaukie, OR; Jon (Beth) of Tillamook, OR; Grandchildren - Luke, Scott, Sam, Emma, Ryan, and Felicia
Brother - Larry Cummings
Great Grandchildren - Jackson, Grace, Austin, Riley and Corless.
Special Friend - Marilyn Filosi.
Arrangements are in care of Waud’s Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held 2 pm, June 19th at First Christian Church in Tillamook, Oregon. Followed by a light lunch. Memorial contributions in his name, may be made to the Bay City United Methodist Church.
