Tracey Clooten-Mathre

Tracey had a rough start at life. As one of nine siblings, mayonnaise sandwiches were a lunch staple and fighting your sister for a spot in bed was a chore. She always knew that she wanted more. After she graduated from Seaside high school she decided to follow in her sister’s footsteps and attended Astoria Beauty College. She was running a very successful hair salon given the name Dynamics due to her dynamic personality. Her salon was not only a place for women to change their look, it was also a place to change their lives. She was always the sympathetic ear they needed that day. She knew the importance of helping her community by holding free Easter egg hunts every year where she made sure every kid went home with a prize. She and her mailman husband used to fulfill letters to Santa in low income areas and heaven forbid if someone forgot your birthday she would have a full celebration for you in 15 minutes. She always put others first. She was the brightest light in every room and she always made you feel special. She endured 14 neck surgeries and multiple car accidents yet always kept a positive attitude. Throughout all of her pain and discomfort she still held onto her 33 years of sobriety and found the time to sponsor countless women and help lead them to recovery. She was diagnosed with Stage III Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and was responding to treatments, until she had some respiratory issues and passed peacefully with everyone she loved by her side.
Tracey is survived by her mother Shirley Sullivan of Gaston, son Philip Lindquist, his wife Rachel Lindquist and their son Lincoln Lindquist of Astoria, daughter Shanah Lindquist of Los Angeles, brother David Clooten and his wife Abby Clooten and their very special little girl Sophia of Bay City, brother Richard Clooten and his wife Vlada Clooten of Bay City, brother Barth Clooten and his wife Debbie Clooten of Portland, sister Shena Clooten rose and her husband Harvey Rose of Hillsboro, sister Paula Clooten of Forest Grove, sister Darnell Bernhardt Adgers of Hillsboro, sister Shelly Painter of Hamlet, sister Sherrie Clooten Rebitzke of hillsboro, sister Donna Knuth Jones of Hillsboro, and sister Bunnie Jo Clooten of North Dakota. Not to mention all of the nieces nephews and neighborhood kids: Ana, niko, Risha, Donald, Adam, Rillie, Natalie, Stefanie, Cammy, Corri, Daniel, Desiree, Mike, DJ, Lisa, Heather, Caleb, Alex, skylar, Lulu, Tori, Evan, Spencer, Blaine, Christine, Cameron, Hailie, Rainie, Mason, heather, Ryan, Amanda, Amy, Amber, Wyatt, Evelyn, and Dalton.
