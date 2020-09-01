On Aug. 4, 2020 Tony James McClaskey passed away peacefully at home due to complications from a recent surgery at age 62. He had been a resident of Tillamook County since 1963 and was co-owner of the Mar-Clair Inn.
Tony was born Sept. 30, 1957 in The Dalles, Ore. to Don and Teek McClaskey of Arlington, Ore. He was the youngest of three children raised in Arlington and Tillamook. After graduating from Tillamook High School in 1975 he spent a few years attending Bend Community College and worked at Sunriver. After college, he moved back to Tillamook to help his brother Mark manage the family motel in 1980, and in 1990 he and his brother purchased the motel from their parents and worked together until ODOT bought the property for a highway improvement project.
Tony married Debbi Stevens (Johnson) on Nov. 22, 2002 and they started a life together. Tony was a devoted son and spent years caring for his mother alongside his brother Mark and cousin Steven. Tony was passionate about his rescue dogs Sailor and Axel, and enjoyed gardening, visiting with neighbors and friends, spending time with family, and in his younger years, was a skilled motocross racer who garnered several trophies.
Tony is survived by his wife Debbi McClaskey, her two daughters, Kendra (James) Gilmer and Ashleigh Stevens. His sister-in-law Vickie Johnson, Brother Mark McClaskey and his wife Linda, his cousin Steven McClaskey, and sister Cindy Mayer of Bend, OR.
Nieces and nephews: Erin Kay Homan, Bend. Thea Bergeron, Portland. Ebon Bergeron, Tillamook. Georgia Mayer, Portland. Will Mayer, Colorado.
Per his wishes, no services will be held. In his honor, you may donate to the local animal shelter or humane society. Arrangements are in care of Waud’s Funeral Home.
