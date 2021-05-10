Tom (Charles Thomas) Butterfield, Jr. 77, Tillamook, formerly of Tigard, Ore. died peacefully on April 28, 2021. He was born on Oct. 25, 1943 in Portland, Ore. to Irma Del Moore and Charles Thomas Butterfield, Sr. After graduating from Tigard High School, he attended Clark College transitioning into the Brick Layers apprenticeship school as a Brick Mason in the Portland area, a trade that he dearly loved. He married his high school sweetheart Jean Thille. In 1974, they moved to Tillamook and operated Corley & Butterfield Masonry with his longtime friend, Larry Corley, until he retired.
Tom enjoyed hunting, clamming and fishing on the Oregon Coast. He also loved exploring and sightseeing in eastern Oregon. He felt fortunate to have been able to travel throughout the United States and to Europe multiple times.
Tom loved nothing better than a good joke, a good old fashioned story or reminiscing about prior adventures. He was a gifted story teller who enjoyed bringing a smile to everyone’s face. And to quote a very good friend “never ruin a good story with accuracy”.
Tom loved his family very much. He was so proud of them and would willing share what outstanding people they had become. He loved being a grandfather to his three grandchildren and two great grandchildren, always looking for some way to spoil them.
He was very involved with youth sports. While he lived in Tigard, he coached and managed Tigard Little League Baseball and Softball for many years before moving to Tillamook. In Tillamook, he continued to be involved with softball, either as a coach or as an avid spectator always cheering them on. He enjoyed being involved in various community activities including the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
Tom was preceded in death by his daughter, Jane Sheahan, of Green Bay, Wis., in March 2021 and by both of his parents. He is survived by his wife, Jean Butterfield, daughter and son-in-law, Chris and Kenny Gibbs of Hermiston, son-in-law, Joe Sheahan, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and grandchildren, Morgan and Robert Gibbs of Hermiston and Chris Chen of Copra Cove, Texas and two great grandchildren of Hermiston. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, JoAnn Rivas of Tigard. He leaves behind Ted Lew of Tigard and Hertje and Uli Quarck of Flensberg, Germany, who were very special “kids” in his life. They liked to call him “Dad” and he loved it. He is also survived by his brother, Mark Butterfield.
There will be a Celebration of Life on June 5, at the Alderbrook Grange Hall, 5995 Alderbrook Rd. Tillamook, starting at noon, open to the public.
