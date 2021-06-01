Tom (Charles Thomas) Butterfield Jr. 77, Tillamook, formerly of Tigard, Ore. died peacefully on April 28, 2021. He was born on Oct. 25, 1943 in Portland, Ore. to Irma Del Moore and Charles Thomas Butterfield, Sr. After graduating from Tigard High School, he attended Clark College transitioning into the Brick Layers apprenticeship school as a Brick Mason in the Portland area, a trade that he dearly loved. He married his high school sweetheart Jean Thille. In 1974, they moved to Tillamook and operated Corley & Butterfield Masonry with his longtime friend, Larry Corley, until he retired.
There will be a Celebration of Life on June 5, at the Alderbrook Grange Hall, 5995 Alderbrook Rd. Tillamook, starting at noon, open to the public.
