Todd Gregory Anderson (Uncle Buck, My Sheriff) passed away on Dec. 28, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland, Ore., the same hospital where he was born. Todd, at 59, had recently overcome stage 4 cancer and heart issues, but complications from a brief illness led to his death.
Todd was raised in Forest Grove, Hillsboro and Buxton by his parents, Vernon E. and Margaret S. Anderson. He attended Brookwood and W L Henry grade schools in Hillsboro and graduated from Banks High School. Todd also took college level course work from several community colleges.
Todd never married, but dedicated his life to his vocation and his huge family, which included many close friends, coworkers and brothers and sisters in law enforcement. He lived his life large, traveling extensively for work and play.
Todd began his career with the Washington County Sheriffs Office, where he was first an explorer, then a dispatcher and when he turned 21, he became a corrections officer and reserve deputy. In 1985 Todd was sworn in as a Rockaway Beach Police Officer before transitioning over to the Tillamook County Sheriffs Office in 1986. He worked his way through the ranks as a patrol deputy, narcotics detective, sergeant, lieutenant and then was elected sheriff for three terms. Once retiring from TCSO, Todd was selected as theTraining Division Director for the DPSST (Department of Public Safety, Standards and Training) where he mentored trainers and new police and fire personnel at the required state academy. He spent forty-seven months in this position before retiring again and moving to Lake Havasu, AZ, for several years.
Todd was a “solid cop,” a strong leader, reliable, ethical, supportive and was known for building strong relationships with coworkers and other agencies in both law enforcement and various levels of state government. He genuinely loved people as much as he loved being a cop. Todd was outstanding as a politician, having a great sense of humor, amazing stories, a notable calmness and the ability to disarm those who were upset and put them at ease. He worked behind the scenes, mentoring, assisting others, providing resources, yet avoiding the lime light.
Todd was preceded in death by his parents, Vern and Margaret Anderson and his oldest brother Craig. He is survived by a brother, Dirk Anderson (Moe), his nephews Ian Anderson (Natalie), Kaleb Anderson (Rachel), Anthony Anderson (Emily-children Kayne and Camdyn), cousin Julie Anderson (daughter Shelby) and Gail Sutton.
Todd will always be cherished by his family, including close friends that are considered family. He earned the nickname “Uncle Buck” after being tasked to watch his nephews who were in their early teens, allowing them to stay up into the early morning hours playing poker, drinking energy drinks and eating unlimited candy.
There will be a small private family service followed by a Celebration of Life when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Chaplains. Todd had assisted in their formation, helped raise funds was a member of the board.
NCCC, PO Box 426, Garibaldi, OR 97118-0426
