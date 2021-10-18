Toby was born in Tillamook on July 3, 1964 and passed away on Oct. 11, 2021. He was born in Tillamook, Ore. to Donna Kleinsmith (Awe) and Neal Kleinsmith. Toby was adopted by Thomas Awe when he was 2 years old. He grew up in Tillamook and graduated from Tillamook High School in 1983. He left Tillamook to go to ITT Mechanic School in Arizona. Next, he left to work on a bridge construction site in Idaho. There he had an accident that left him in a coma for a month and was unable to work again.
Toby bought some land up in the East Beaver Creek area and enjoyed his peace and quiet times. He always had a dog by his side. He had many friends that would come up and helped him with his cars.
Toby is survived by his mother Donna Awe-Berge, his brother Kelly and Kristi Awe, nephew Kellen Awe, and uncles Thomas Miller, Bob Bailey, and aunt Pat St. Louis.
In lieu of flowers, kindly make a contribution to Animal Haven by the Sea in Nehalem, Ore.
There will be a memorial service at Waud's Funeral Home in Tillamook, Ore. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at noon.
