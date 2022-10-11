Timothy Walter Clark was born November 30, 1943 in Portland, Oregon to Walter and Rosemary Clark. He passed away September 30, 2022 at Pacific Grove Assisted Memory Care in Forest Grove, Oregon. Tim battled cancer for many years and more recently had Alzheimers.
Tim moved to Tillamook at a young age, graduating from Tillamook High School in 1962. During his life he was a mechanic for several businesses including Crown Zellerbach, Russell Chevrolet and his own Precision Auto Repair. He married Jeannie Eckles and had 2 sons, Timothy James Clark and Jeffrey Walter Clark. Tim divorced and he married Phyllis VanLoo who passed away in 1991. In his younger years, Tim enjoyed drag racing, especially in Woodburn. He won many trophies and awards. He did some hunting with his dad and uncle Jim. Tim was an avid ham radio operator, helping build receivers and repeaters and then communicating with people worldwide. His truck license had his call name N7QFT. Garage sales and bazaars were weekend activities he enjoyed. Tim had several dogs and cats through the years, Nike cat was his latest. Tim is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Phyllis. Tim is survived by his sisters Cheryl Schriber ( Butch) of Bay City, OR., Judy Dahlheim of Portland, OR., his sons Tim Clark of Portland, OR., and Jeff Clark of Tillamook, OR. 6 grandchildren; Isaiah, Jeffrey, Samuel, Kayla, Kyle and Maybelle Clark. 6 great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Society.
