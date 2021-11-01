Tim was born in Portland but grew up in Tillamook. He often talked about the wonders of his mother’s cooking, the work ethic she instilled in him and the jokes he played on her. Tim was a vibrant, impulsive, fun loving man who had seen his share of hard times. About 20 years ago he became a Christian which changed his life, helped him to get his feet on solid ground and he began to contribute to the world around him in amazing ways. He was a member of Living Water Fellowship, played on the Worship Team. He was an accomplished guitarist and wrote songs and poetry. He was an avid fisherman who always gave away his fish and crab. He did logging, worked for a Chinese restaurant, house painting, roofing, house construction, worked at SCS as a painter, Noble and Bittner and did a variety of other odd jobs. He was a truly loyal friend assisting with landscaping, building signs for many cities and businesses. He was an elegant craftsman. About 10 years ago, on a bit of a whim, Tim moved to Idaho, a semi-promised land with a friend. That promise did not work out, but later Tim met the love of his life, Shirley Peet in St. Maries, who inspired Tim to do great things, build more beautiful signs, furniture, walking sticks and his life settled into a very happy mode, being adopted by her wonderful family. Son Fletcher, moved with Tim to St. Maries, Idaho and was an invaluable support and companion to Tim. Shirley died two months ago and Tim followed in death soon after. Tim was a beloved friend to many and was generous to a fault. He will be greatly missed. Tim is survived by sons: Fletcher Turner of St Maries, ID, Joseph and Stephen Turner, Step-son Neil Plasker and his wife Sylvia (Bing), Stan Ennis Turner, Father and brothers John and Jeff Shaffer. He is preceded in death by Shirley Peet, Ex-wife Julie Turner Hutchinson and his mother Suzanne Elizabeth Flisram Turner, Gabriel Turner (Joseph’s daughter).
Services: Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Living Water Fellowship, 1000 North Main Ave., Suite 12, Tillamook, OR 97141 Potluck to follow.
