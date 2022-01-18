Timothy David “Buckwheat” Marcum age 55, son of Willard and Sandra (McKay) was born on August 9, 1966 in Portland, Oregon and passed away suddenly on December 8, 2021 in Bend, Oregon.
Tim grew up in Tillamook County, attending Beaver Grade School and graduating from Tillamook High School in 1984. It was as a young boy living on the Nestucca River, that Tim learned to fish with his dad, his big brother Dan, and his uncle Merlyn McBride. His love for fishing never wained and he always had quick access to a fishing pole.
Tim began wrestling with the Tillamook Wrestling Club and he continued into high school where he had a love for wrestling and football. He was one of seven inducted to the Tillamook High School Athletic Wall of Fame in May 2005.
Tim worked in the logging industry and then as a heavy equipment operator for several companies throughout Oregon, Washington, and Alaska. Tim always pursued perfection and remained a team player in work as in life. Tim never passed up an opportunity to assist others if help was needed.
Tim and Rainy (Holstad) moved to Dallas, Oregon in the mid 90’s where he remained until they separated in 2012. Tim moved to Alaska and resided between Naknek, Alaska and Amity, Oregon until his death.
Tim is survived by his sister, Kathy (Jeff) Freiwaldt, brother, Dan (Julie) Marcum, ex-wife Rainy Marcum, stepson Jeff Fockler, nieces Shannon Marcum, Jenni (Mike) Raymond, nephews Brian (Dee) Marcum, Chris (Amanda) Otis, three great-nieces, five great-nephews and step grandson.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents Willard and Sandra Marcum, sister Debbie Marcum, and stepson Justice Fockler.
A celebration of life with potluck will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the Alderbrook Grange Hall (formally Kilchis River Grange), 5995 Alderbrook Rd, Tillamook Or 97141.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the American Heart Association at https://www.heart.org in memory of Timothy David Marcum.
Baird Funeral Home and Crematory in Bend assisted the family.
