Thomas ‘Tom’ Paul Werner

We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Tom Werner. He passed away unexpectedly at his home in Tillamook, Oregon on May 6, 2022.
Tom was born on January 16, 1943 to Richard Werner Sr. and Jessie McDonald Werner in Morton, Washington. Tom was a long-haul truck driver and he also drove logging trucks as a profession. After retiring from truck driving, he could be seen driving the local taxi or at the Dutch Mill and Kitty’s having coffee with friends. Tom looked forward to his weekly visits to Kitty’s to have coffee, visiting with friends, and trying his luck on the poker machines. Tom loved his family. He also loved that sweet kitty of his, Tom-Tom. He enjoyed watching old westerns, gameshows, NFL, and Nascar.
Tom is survived by his daughters Tammy Zirkle (DeWayne) and Paula Reeves (Steve), his son Mark Hallock, his sisters Maybelle Werner and Cleo Mondragon, his brother Richard Werner (Kay) and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, wife Shirley Ford Werner, son Thomas Werner Jr., daughter Tracy Werner, and brother Charles Werner.
Tom had quite the sense of humor. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Memorial/Remembrance Service will be held at Kitty’s Food and Spirits at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday May 17, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.