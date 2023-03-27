Thomas “Tom” Feilen was born in La Mesa, California on March 30,1960 to Edward C and Edna M Feilen. He passed away from congestive heart failure on March 21,2023 at the age of 62.
He grew up in Santee, California in a family with 5 siblings and graduated from Grossmont High School in 1979. Tom married his sweetheart Mary June Barker on March 12, 1983. The two just celebrated their 40-year anniversary. He loved his family and especially his wife deeply.
He was a very proud father of two sons (Edward Thomas Feilen and Kevin James Feilen). He also loved his daughter-in law Autumn, Kevin’s wife. He leaves behind a huge void in the hearts of his two surviving siblings Linda Egging (Tillamook) and Michelle ‘Missy” Goude (Payson, AZ)
Tom was a simple man with an enormous heart. He could irritate you and love you equally. At the same time, he was true to himself in every aspect of life. In his childhood, he was very active in the Boy Scouts, and he enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and was an avid NASCAR fan. He was also a very good cook and enjoyed making (and eating) many different types of food.
Tom had a strong mechanical mind and could fix just about anything. He worked with his father who was a General Contractor for many years and then worked for another General Contractor as a carpenter where he learned to excel in all phases of construction for home remodeling. After leaving the construction industry, he worked for 26 years for Survival Systems International in California where he was involved in maintenance of the manufacturing plant including shear line repairs, CNC line, Paint-Foam and general building maintenance. He also worked many years doing maintenance of the winches and survival boats attached to the cruise ships. This work enabled him to have the luxury of being paid while traveling on the cruise lines while at sea and then work on the maintenance when the ship was docked at many international ports.
Tom is proceeded by his parents Edward and Edna Feilen, his older brother Eugene Feilen, and his older sister Cynthia “Cindy” Brown.
There will be a small family gathering at the Egging’s in Tillamook on April 2, and then a larger celebration of life Mid-Year at Kevin and Autumn’s home in Lakeside, California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.