Thomas R Mills, 71, of Bay City passed away on Aug. 25 at his home.
Tom was born at Tillamook Hospital to Alfred and J. Lucile Mills (Bradham) on April 8, 1949. He went to school in Tillamook and graduated from Tillamook high school in 1967. After taking some college courses, Tom enlisted in the Navy on July 1st 1969 and served until June 14th 1972. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and was very proud of his service to his country. Upon his discharge he entered the Navel Reserves, and subsequently the National Guard. He married Paula Rhoades on November 3rd 1979 at the Church of the Nazarene in Tillamook. The two of them purchased their home in Bay City in 1981, where they raised their family. Tom worked a variety of jobs, spending a number of years at Publishers Paper Mill (Now Hampton Lumber) in Tillamook but his favorite job was as a small parts manager for SCS Interactive. Tom was an avid hunter / fisherman. He also enjoyed bowling league, shooting pool whenever he had the chance and casino trips with Paula. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles where he enjoyed playing Texas Hold ‘em. Above all though his greatest joy came from spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a family man and animal lover through and through.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents Alfred Mills and J. Lucile Mills (Bradham), and his sister Patricia (Parker)
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Paula (Rhoades). His Daughter Amee, her husband Mike and their 5 children Ema, Eddison, Everhett, Brooklynne and Bryar. His Son Kevin. His Sister Jeanne (DeSwart) and her husband Jack. His Brother Bill and wife Theresa. His Brother John, as well as countless nieces and nephews, and of course his beloved “Penny dog”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no services at this time.
