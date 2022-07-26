Thomas Lorn Edwards of Sandlake was born August 13, 1941 in Tillamook. He passed away January 28, 2022.
A memorial will be held on Sunday, August 14th from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Sandlake Grange Hall. For more information or questions, search Tom Edwards Memorial on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.