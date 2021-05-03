On Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Thomas (Tom) Stumpf passed away.
Tom was born to Lloyd and Peggy Stumpf on Sept. 2, 1946, in Portland, Ore. He lived in the Portland and Gresham area until his retirement when he moved to his favorite spot on the Oregon Coast: Netarts. Tom worked for over 30 years as an installer for Western Electric, which later became Lucent Technologies. Tom also served for many years as president of the Communication Workers of America Union, Local 7991.
Tom had a passion for the outdoors, and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He shared this love by volunteering to teach blind children the ins and outs of fishing. Once he retired, Tom volunteered at the Whiskey Creek Fish Hatchery where he continued to help out until his death.
Tom also adored puttering around in the garden and grew gladiolas, peas, tomatoes, garlic and cucumbers. He could also be found beginning vegetable starts for friends and family in his greenhouse. Although not a keen sports enthusiast, Tom did enjoy following hockey, especially the Portland Winterhawks.
A gregarious guy, Tom was well known for being able to talk anyone’s ear off. Tom was also socially active as a member of the Moose Lodge, Elks Lodge, American Legion, and served as a board member of the Netarts Volunteer Fire Department.
Tom is survived by his wife of 34 years, LaVelle, his sons Jeff and Greg, his stepdaughters Teresa and Tammie, his sister Mia and her family, as well as his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Per Tom’s wishes, no formal funeral will be held. A celebration of life will take place in late June at the Whiskey Creek Fish Hatchery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Whiskey Creek Fish Hatchery.
