Thomas Leslie Ellwood, born November 12, 1938, age 84, passed away peacefully holding his wife’s hand on the evening of January 23, 2023. He thought he wouldn’t make it past 40, but three heart attacks later and cheating death at multiple turns in life, he certainly fought a good fight! Secretly, I think this may have been part of his ploy to avoid the next election season.
He was born in Darfork Kentucky but then moved to California where he later graduated from Victorville High School in 1957. After graduation, he worked at US Borax until 1964. Moving to California proved to be an excellent decision as that is where Tom met the love of his life, Virginia (Ginger) Pullar. They were married in 1964 in Las Vegas, NV and relocated to Oregon in 1965 where they raised their family and called home there on after.
Tom lived life the way he wanted and without regrets; we could all take a leaf from his book. He experienced a lot on his journey! In his younger years, you could find him and Ginger cuttin’ a rug and winning dance contests, bowling in a league, and gettin’ into mischief with his siblings and brother in-laws. As years progressed, he loved to hunt, his annual fishing trips to Alaska, golfing, and camping. Most of all, you would often find Tom out on his boat fishing, crabbing or clamming with friends or family. Additionally, Tom enjoyed a fruitful 31 year career with Roger’s Machinery where he started as a Service Technician and retired as a Quality Assurance Analyst with them in 2000.
Tom made friends everywhere he went and anyone that knew him inevitably had a story to share where he was the life of the party. His door was always open and anyone was welcome; the more people around, the better! He’d be sure to have his signature smoked salmon out waiting for your arrival! His biggest smiles came from spending time with his wife and family and he took great pride in watching his grandchildren grow.
He is survived by his amazing and beautiful wife, Ginger; six children: Brenda Bishop, Kimberly and her husband Randy Tracy, Derek Ellwood, Thomas Ellwood Jr., Mylissa and her husband Ryan Boyd, and Amanda Paden; 13 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and four siblings; Carolyn Maifeld, Dianna Rochelle, Samuel Ellwood, and Elaine Ellwood. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Ellwood and Mary Strong as well as two infant sons and two siblings.
We know he is grateful for each and every one of you and he looks forward to seeing you again!
We will be having a celebration of life at a later date still to be determined.
“Is it 4 oclock yet?”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.