Thomas Joe Noffsinger was born on Nov. 30, 1954 in Tillamook, Ore. to H.L. “Phil” and Genevieve Noffsinger.
Tom was raised in Taft, Ore., where he attended grade school, middle school and most of high school (he attended Tillamook High for a partial year).
Tom graduated from Taft High in 1973.
He only ever wanted to be like his dad, a logger.
From his early teens to his father’s passing in 1992, he worked for and helped his family run Noff Inc., a local logging and trucking company based out of Tillamook.
In the mid-1990s he acquired and rebuilt one of his dad’s original Peterbilt log trucks into a dump truck.
He drove it for several years doing jobs around Tillamook County, including hauling rock to help build the foundation of the local Fred Meyer.
In 2000, Tom attended Portland State University, where he completed a short course to become a certified mixologist (bartender).
Tom would manage the Schooner Lounge for a short time and even ran Shipmates, his own restaurant in the early 2000s in Netarts.
In the mid-2000s, Tom would return to what he was best at. He worked several years for Marvin Hopkes and Hopkes Logging in Tillamook.
In 2014, he retired with nearly 40 years of experience in the logging industry.
Tom was a master mechanic and, like his dad, could fix anything and everything.
His hobby was speed.
Tom had dirt bikes, motorcycles and several fast cars as a young man.
He rebuilt Harleys from the ground up in his late 20s.
In his early 40's, he attended the Richard Petty Driving School twice in Las Vegas, Nev.
He reached a top speed of over 140 mph, and was only slightly disappointed to not hit the speed required to be offered a job teaching at the school.
After his retirement, he had his own shop built behind his house and always had several auto projects going on at one time, including multiple Corvettes and Harleys.
Over the past few years, his collection would include but not be limited to, a Porsche, an El Camino, a former Copeland Lumber truck that he converted into a hydraulic dump truck, a Hummer, a limited production Dodge Viper pickup of which only 400 were ever made, and his final purchase, a Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS.
Family and legacy were important to Tom.
Tom was very proud to have three sons who would hold the Noffsinger name, but he was most proud to be like his dad was before him, Grandpa Noffsinger.
He spent a considerable amount of time with his grandchildren Rebecca, Dylan, Jackson, Jocelyn, Kinlee, Owen and Ava.
He was especially close to his oldest grandson Dylan, who unlike his father, shares his grandfather’s love of mechanics and automobiles.
It was Dylan who was side by side with him on his last day, doing yard work and helping grandpa.
Tom was loud, proud and unapologetic. If you frequented any of Tillamook’s local establishments, you’ve seen his face, heard his voice and knew his opinion.
On July 16, 2021, Tom passed away in the arms of his longtime girlfriend, Danna Seufert.
Tom is survived by his sisters Marlene Gidaro (Steve) and Cindy Noffsinger (Keith)
His three sons Garrett (Tabatha), Darren, and Ryan
His three nephews Grant, Trent and Adam Gidaro.
His seven grandchildren Rebecca, Dylan, Jackson, Kinley, Jocelyn, Owen and Ava.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, mother and his daughter Mary Beth.
Tom was put to rest, at the right hand of his father on July 24, 2021.
