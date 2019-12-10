Thomas Jefferson Dockery was born May 1, 1929, in Olympia, Washington. He passed away on Nov. 19, 2019, in Tillamook, Oregon. His wife and daughters were with him at his passing.
Tom grew up working on farms. He was drafted in to the Army in 1950 where he served in Korea and Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1960.
Tom married Margie Towne on Aug. 19, 1960, in a double wedding ceremony with his twin brother John and his wife Mary Towne (Margie’s twin sister). Tom and Margie lived in Garibaldi for 58 years.
Tom worked at Publishers Lumber Mill in Tillamook for 23 years. During his retirement he enjoyed making and selling wishing wells and flower pots he made with paint brush handles. He also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and playing Pinochle.
Tom is survived by his wife Margie Dockery (married for 59 years), his daughters Susan Vincent (Shawn) and Mary Brown (Keith Callister Jr), grandchildren Jennifer Brown, Christopher Brown (Brandy) and Brianna Vincent as well as numerous nieces and nephews and his favorite cat, Lucky.
He was proceeded in death by his twin brother John Dockery, his other brothers, Wren and Eddie and his sister Dorothy Jones.
At his request, there will be no services.
