Thomas Guernsey Bender

Tom was one of a kind. Visionary and trailblazer, he was passionate about energy-conserving design, saving forests, and sustainable economics of community, including affordable housing. Also energy portals, shamanism and ancient sacred sites worldwide.
He was born to Kathleen and John Bender in Fostoria, Ohio. They and sister Susan preceded him in death. He studied architecture at Miami University (Ohio) and received his Masters from the University of Pennsylvania studying with Louis Kahn. He taught at University of Virginia, then University of Minnesota, creating an innovative Environmental Design Program and co-leading the Ouroborus Project, a student designed and built “resource-self-reliant house,” a first of its kind.
Tom met Lane deMoll in 1971 and in 1974 they worked in Oregon Governor Tom McCall’s Office of Energy Research and Planning. After that they were part of a team of editors of Portland’s Rain Magazine – sharing early information about sustainability.
In 1976 they built their home on Neahkahnie Mountain. Tom was involved in founding many community projects and designed houses around the Pacific Northwest. Most notable buildings include the Manzanita Library, Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce, Saint Catherine’s Episcopal Church (known for its marvelous acoustics) and Columbia Bank for which he won an award from the American Institute of Architects. He won other prestigious awards, spoke at conferences all over the US, and was the author of numerous articles, books, and videos. His last project was a grant for solar panels for the Neahkahnie School District.
Besides his sons, Skye and Morgan, and former wife, Tom is survived by granddaughters, Ziora and Chetaora and daughter-in-law, Nkeiruka Oruche. He died in his home with his sons by his. A memorial will be held when it is safe again to do so.
Donations can be made to organizations he loved: Lower Nehalem Community Trust (founding board member), North Coast Land Conservancy, Fire Mountain School (founding parent), and Fulcrum Community Resources (founding board member).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.