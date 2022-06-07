Thomas Earl Woodard was born to Clarence and Mary Woodard in Spokane Wash., the family moved to Coos Bay where Tom attended school. After leaving high school he worked for Weyerhaeuser.
Tom raced motor cycles for Harless Honda in competition and had many trophies. He then drove Log Truck for Hopkes Logging Tom was an avid hunter and fisherman, he loved to catfish in Huntington and also clamming in Long Beach with friends and out East to hunt always making new friends along the way. He and Janet went to Alaska in 1990 to Log in Rowen Bay and then to Hoonah Bay AK for Whitestone Logging.
He then filled in as harbor Master for his good friend Paul Dibdoll.
When he returned to Oregon, he bought his own log truck and went back to drive for Hopkes Logging.
He and Janet were married in Las Vegas in 1995 and they moved to Beaver where they still live. Tom was a longtime member of the Elks, Moose and Eagle’s Lodges, he loved all of their events and enjoyed the Moose’s Sunday Breakfast and seeing all of his friends.
He was an active member of all three lodges.
Along with his family, Tom received two puppies on his 80th Birthday, Tillie and Myah who never left his side — He loved them very much.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, mother and sister Coleen.
He is survived by his wife, Janet, children, Shannon, granddaughter Andrea (Steve) his son Tom Jr. (Teresa), Jason, David, Daughters, Debbie, Peggy, Brenda, Tonya, Connie, Kim and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A Memorial will be held at the Tillamook moose Lodge, Saturday June 11, at 11 p.m.
