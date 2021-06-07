Thomas David Blanchard age 75, passed away at his home in Redmond on Feb. 5, 2021, with his wife Betti and his son Keith by his side.
Tom was born Dec. 8, 1946, in Tillamook, Ore., to Tom and Shirley Blanchard. He attended Liberty School in Tillamook and Beaver Grade School in Beaver, and he graduated from Nestucca Union High School in 1965.
Tom joined the Navy in 1966 and served on the U.S.S. George Washington Carver submarine as helmsman steering the submarine. After the service he worked in the woods on the Oregon coast, but he really loved driving trucks. Throughout his career he hauled freight to seven different western states, owned a dairy farm and hauled hay from Central Oregon.
In 1968 he married Glenice Wismer. During the marriage four children were born; Aaron, Keith, Melanie and Casey.
In 1994 Tom married Betti Melicek, and they lived in Tillamook County until 2008 when they moved to Redmond, Ore., to raise cattle and hay.
Tom enjoyed farming, hunting, riding his Harley and most of all his family along with the Lord who he grew closer to as he aged. Tom often prayed the most wonderful prayers as he poured out his heart to the Lord.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Betti, of Redmond, and children Aaron and Shawn Blanchard, Keith Blanchard, Melanie and Chris Olson of Tillamook and Casey and Courtney Blanchard of LaCenter, Wash. In addition Tom was grandpa to eight grandchildren. He is also survived by his father, Tom Blanchard, Sr. of Beaver and now of Tillamook and his sister Kathy & Greg Hanson of LaPine.
A memorial service is pending.
