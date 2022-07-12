Thomas A Waud was born April 28, 1936 in Portland Oregon to A. Orrin and Lewanna (McCoy) Waud and passed away July 4, 2022 at the age of 86.
Tom is a 1954 graduate of Tillamook Catholic High School where he was student body president, played football and basketball. In 1954 he was selected to play on the East/West Shrine Football Team. He was a 1958 graduate of University of Oregon in Business where he was president of the Sigma Chi Fraternity and president of the Interfraternity Council. Tom was also a 1960 graduate of the San Francisco College of Mortuary Science.
After Tom’s education, he returned to Tillamook to own and operate Waud’s Funeral Home with his mother and later his son.
He married Betty Jean King on July 29, 1961 in Dearborn, Michigan.
Tom was very active in the community serving as past president of the Tillamook Kiwanis Club, Marie Mills Board of Directors, past President of Tillamook YMCA Board. He taught first aid to the Tillamook Fire Department in the 1960’s. He served on the Tillamook City Zoning Committee, Tillamook Water Board, past Exalted Ruler, District Deputy and Past Chair of Oregon State Elks Association Youth Activity Committee for the Tillamook Elk’s Lodge. He was the recipient of the Tillamook County Junior and later Senior Tillamook County Citizen of the year award. Tom served on the Tillamook County General Hospital board since the early 1980’s. He served on the University of Oregon Alumni Board. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, and a member of the Tillamook Pioneer Association.
Tom enjoyed playing tennis, golf, handball, skiing, reading and traveling.
Tom is survived by his loving wife Betty J Waud, 3 children and their spouses,
Sharon Haney (Tim), Michael Waud (Louisa) and Shannon Terry (Rob).
7 grandchildren, Melissa, Cade and David Waud, Jack and Sam Haney, and Macoy and Molly Terry.
4 siblings, Jerry Waud (Beverly), Lewanna Waud, Marta Waud, Chris Waud (Leighann). 1 sister-in-law Sue Waud and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his brother Patrick Waud and granddaughter Shelley Waud.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 11 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Vault interment to be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Marie Mills Foundation, Tillamook YMCA or Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
