Theresa M. Krake, Born October 11, 1945 in Laramie Wyoming to the parents of Ernest and Emma Lipskey, passed away on April 5th, 2022 at the age of 76.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister.
She grew up in Portland Oregon,where she graduated from Merycrest High School, and then moved to Tillamook Oregon, where she met Ronald E. Krake at the Tillamook county Fair.
They were married on September 11th 1965 and were married for 56 years, and had two sons.
She is survived by her husband: Ronald E. Krake, Son’s: Michael Todd and Timothy Joe Krake, Grandkids: Kayla Frerk and Gianna Marie Krake, Great- Grandkids Jonathan and Zachary Krake, Sister: Becky Coffman.
A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in La Pine Oregon.
