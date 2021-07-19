With Alan Jackson's rendition of "I'll Fly Away" playing, our husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Theodore Paul Jacob, took a final flight to his heavenly home early in the morning of July 14, 2021, capping 89 years of a life well-lived. Among his family greeting him in heaven were his parents, Ted and Wilma Jacob; brother, Ken Jacob; in-laws, Cap and Loretta McCool; his beloved son, Dan Jacob; and darling granddaughter, Kristen Jacob.
Carrying his spirit and legacy here on earth, Ted leaves behind the love of his life for 67 years, Linda Jacob, as well as his children: Cindy and Mike Gardner, Pete and Deniel Jacob, Brad and Gretchen Jacob, Becky and Rob Williams; Grandchildren: Natalie and Coby Rieger, Sam and Dani Gardner, Jentz Jacob, Lauren and John Bruene, Brenton and Brandy Jacob, Katelyn and Wil Roberts; and his great grandchildren: Chloe, Carsen and Callan Rieger, Sawyer and Hayden Gardner, Emma, Coy and Dale Bruene, Rafe Jacob and Ciara Roberts.
Born June 17, 1932, in his family's home, Ted dearly loved this place he called home, always commenting after being away, how good it was to come home, which he did for 89 years to the same farm on Sollie Smith Road.
Ted attended Tillamook schools as a youngster: Wilson Elementary, Tillamook Junior High and Tillamook High School, graduating in 1950. He attended Willamette University on a football scholarship his freshman year, transferring and graduating from Oregon State and Monmouth School of Education with a teaching degree in 1954. He fulfilled his ROTC commitment to the United States Air Force as a pilot and instructor. Once discharged, Ted and Linda returned to Tillamook to join his parents on the mink farm. To make ends meet, Ted milked cows before and after a full day of mink farming, but mink farming was his passion so sold the cows as soon as possible.
Right away, Ted took leadership positions in the mink farming organizations serving as president of the local organization, the state organization, and then with the Seattle Fur Exchange. He also led Black Glama's advertising effort responsible for spearheading the international marketing campaign that took Ted and Linda traveling world-wide engaging with furriers and buyers, educating them and encouraging them to buy the best fur in the world: American fur. For Ted, the best part of the mink business was the lifetime friendships cultivated with farmers and industry officials over the years.
Ted loved the Lord and his local church, the First Christian Church, where he served as an elder, a Sunday School teacher, youth group leader, officiating at many weddings and funerals. His influence and teaching impacted many lives over the years. He led Miracle Sunday when tens of thousands of dollars were raised in one Sunday to complete the education wing of the church mortgage free.
Another priority in Ted's life was education in Tillamook. He served on District #9 School Board for two terms as well as the Budget Committee and was particularly pleased to have served when South Prairie School was built with a special feature of the reading silo.
Ted also took an active role in the Pioneer Association, leading, organizing and volunteering at the Pioneer Fair Booth as well as volunteering at the Pioneer Museum.
In his spare time, he loved the outdoors and hunted deer and elk and was an avid fisherman in his younger days. You could always find a good book open beside his chair.
Above all, Ted loved his family and family gatherings at holidays and birthdays. He was always interested in what each was doing, how school was going and what was his/her future plan. He spent a lifetime engaging, encouraging and influencing family, friends and acquaintances doing his part to bring light to this earth. He was the family patriarch, a Patriot, leader and support-no matter what. He persevered gallantly with dignity through life's trials. Truly, his was a wonderful and blessed life well-lived. Godspeed, Ted Jacob. You are finally home. We will see you soon.
A celebration of Ted's life will be held July 24, (his mother's birthday) 2021, at First Christian Church at 1 p.m. Reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall.
If you would like to give a gift in memory of Ted, consider giving to First Christian Church, The Tillamook County Pioneer Museum or the Tillamook High School Alumni Fund.
