Terry Lee Learned went home to be with the Lord on May 4, 2020, in Wasilla, Alaska surrounded by his loving family.
Terry was born on Oct. 23, 1940 in Tillamook, Oregon, to Victor and Alice (Caspell) Learned, Jr. He grew up in Pacific City, Oregon, and graduated from Nestucca Union High School.
He enlisted in the Air Force in 1960 and was a radio operator in Florida during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He also spent time in Iceland during his tour of duty. He was discharged from active duty in 1963.
When he returned home, he was introduced to the love of his life, Janice Hays and they were married on Aug. 8, 1964. They settled just outside Cloverdale, Oregon.
He was a lifetime member of the Cloverdale Baptist Church. As with everything in his life, Terry wasn’t “just a member”; he taught Sunday school, served as a deacon, lead singing and helped maintain the building.
Terry was active in his community and volunteered for numerous positions including the Cloverdale elementary school board and serving on the ODFW Restoration and Enhancement Board. He participated in the ODFW Salmon and Trout Enhancement Program and raised millions of salmon to release in the wild. Terry and Jan were foster parents to several children, as well. He was everyone’s friend and greatly enjoyed music; particularly Gospel and old Country.
Over his lifetime, Terry worked a wide variety of jobs on the off season. However, his passion was commercial dory fishing and crafting those dories for others. Terry and his father started Learned’s Boat Shop in 1975 and completed 94 dories before he retired in 2018. He was a founding member of the Pacific City Dorymen’s Association and enjoyed promoting the PC Dorymen by hosting visiting schoolchildren, being interviewed and filmed by Linfield Students and authors and taking television crews out in his boat.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister (Dixie) and his beloved wife, Jan. He is survived by his sister Georgie (Gary) Ellerbroek of Hebo, OR; his children Janean Douglass of McMinnville, OR; Lesley (Mark) Dinkel of Wasilla, AK; Pam (Eric) Learned Vickers of Salem, OR; and Leanne Learned of Pacific City, OR; 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Services will be postponed indefinitely due to the current pandemic. Memorial contributions can be made to the Pacific City Dorymen’s Association or Cloverdale Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.