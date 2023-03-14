Terrie Anne Patterson

Terrie Patterson, of Netarts, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2023, after battling a deteriorating medical condition she suffered with most of her adult life. Terrie was a fighter for sure, dealing with her various health issues including surviving breast cancer. She never let what life dealt her get her down. Her positive attitude and friendly smile will be missed by many.
Terrie was born on February 26, 1949, to Larry and Jeanette (Lemon) Fallas and she grew up in the Beaverton / Aloha area. She graduated from Beaverton High School where she was a majorette and played the accordion. She attended Portland State University. She worked as a dental assistant in Hillsboro before getting married to her first husband, Dave Gobel, and together they started a family before moving to Tillamook in 1978 to take ownership of Royal Distributors. Terrie and Dave divorced in 1983 and she took full ownership of the business.
Terrie was a parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was part of the Catholic Daughters. Terrie was also an active member at the YMCA, where she swam regularly.
In Early 2000, Terrie sold Royal Distributors and started traveling. Her favorite place to be was poolside in Palm Springs in the winter months!
Terrie was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Laurie Nylund; son-in-law, Rogelio Valencia and spouses Frank Reinhard and David Patterson.
Terrie is survived by her children Ryan (Aimee) Gobel of Tillamook, and Amy Gobel Valencia of Walla Walla, WA, and her four grandchildren Yelena, Alejo, Eli and Phoebe. Special friend Larry Susanka; and many loyal friends in the Netarts and Tillamook communities.
A celebration of life will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Tillamook on Friday, March 31, with a Rosary at 12:30 p.m. and Mass at 1 p.m. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall.
In Lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations in Terrie’s honor be made to the American Cancer Society or the Netarts-Oceanside Volunteer Fire Department.
