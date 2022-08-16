Terrance James Frost, a.k.a. “Terry, the Otter,” of Tierra Del Mar passed away peacefully on the 24th of August 2020 in Beaverton, Oregon, knowing his son David was nearby.
Terry was born in Waterloo, Iowa in 1939 to Leo J and Arlene (Winburn) Frost. He was their second born and only son; he had four sisters. The family moved to Stayton, Oregon in 1948. Like nearly everyone in the family, Terry worked at the Stayton cannery each summer. He graduated from Stayton Union High School in 1957, likely with a pack of Marlboro Reds rolled up in the short sleeve of his white T-shirt.
After high school, Terry enrolled in Oregon State University, graduating with a degree in mechanical engineering in 1963. He chose to take two years away from his education to serve his country in the Navy. He was stationed in San Diego on a submarine tender where he was storekeeper first class.
Terry returned to OSU and, in 1965, earned a master’s degree in metallurgical engineering. He had a formative experience traveling with his priest to Germany, staying in monasteries. Many of his cousins wore the cloth.
His first job out of school was at the Hanford Nuclear Reactor. He worked at Northwest Natural Gas and Oregon Steel Mills in Portland, where Terry set up the mill’s first computer, which, as he liked to say, was the size of an entire room.
Eventually Terry took a job with the federal government working for the Bonneville Power Administration as a computer programmer, and started a family. He married Patricia (Greene) Frost in 1967 and had two sons, John Frost and David Frost.
Terry later married Dianne Moore in 1977 and cherished being a stepfather to her children, Kelly Moore and Jason Moore, whom he loved very much.
Having worked at BPA more than 20 years, Terry called his decision to retire early at age 55 the best decision in his entire life.
He moved to Tierra Del Mar near Pacific City in 1994 and thoroughly enjoyed his hard-earned retirement, volunteering to drive the Dial-a-Ride van, shelving books at the south county library, and painting kids’ faces at community festivals. He researched his family’s genealogy and wrote a novel he titled “A Man’s Story.” He helped other writers by copyediting their family histories. He went square dancing, took piano lessons, joined a writer’s group, worked on learning Latin and German, and travelled in his RV to visit family across the United States from Arizona to Wisconsin.
In retirement, Terry “puttered around,” as he said, in his woodshop, whose encyclopedic array of tools was the envy of the Tierra Del Mar neighborhood. His dog Mike was the neighborhood stomach on four legs.
Terry personality was shaped by having had childhood-onset (Type-1) diabetes. It required him to be meticulous, self-disciplined, and rational, which were good qualities in an engineer. In order to not have to count calories, Terry ate the same meals each and every day: Two eggs, one piece of bacon, and one piece of toast for breakfast… for fifty-five years; a bologna sandwich with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sandwich spread, potato chips, and grapes for lunch… for fifty-five years. Dinner allowed a little bit of variety, but the basic structure was uniform. A protein item the size of the palm of his hand, either fish, chicken, beef, or pork; plus a baked potato and two steamed vegetables, which could vary night to night but the variety encompassed only peas, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, beets and asparagus. He proudly ate in this manner (as did everyone in his household) every day for fifty-five years of such days—60,000 identical meals.
When he was diagnosed as a young man, the doctor—likely smoking a cigarette in the examination room—told Terry that if he took extra good care of himself he could live to be 65. Because he was meticulous, Terry made it to 80, well past his expiration date, as he liked to say.
When his kids were young, Terry enjoyed taking them on camping trips to what seemed like all the National and State Parks. His nieces and nephews loved Terry’s game box, which was a beat-up old brown leather briefcase filled to the brim with card games, dice, a fancy cribbage board, Pig Mania, pens, and score pads. Terry loved canoeing and kayaking, sometimes kayaking to work when he was younger. He says he considered trying out for the Olympics back then. Terry was not tall, but he was muscled, wiry, like his father, whose nickname had been “Skinny Frost.”
Terry loved singing, playing the guitar, and dancing. He built canoes. He loved women. He liked to wear a cowboy hat and cowboy boots. He grew a ponytail in honor of Willie Nelson. When he retired, he wore his old corporate, sartorially required necktie around his head like a hippie’s headband.
Terry died of complications from diabetes, high blood pressure, and kidney disease, and was buried with Navy honors in the Willamette National Cemetery.
Terry was preceded in death by his youngest sister Susan M Frost, and by his sister Chici Cutting and brother-in-law Kent Cutting, and by his brother-in-law Bill Wilkinson.
Terry was survived by his sister Maralee (Frost) Wilkinson (in the interim deceased, December 29, 2020) and survived by his sister Jane A Frost (and Jim Woodle), his sons John Frost (and Stacey Frost) and David Frost (and Kelly Raynor), his step-children Kelly Moore (and Steven Thurber) and Jason Moore (and Stacy Moore), his grandson Indigo M Frost, his nieces and nephews Sheila (Wilkinson) Carroll (and William Carroll) , Sean Wilkinson (and Lisa Wilkinson), Shannon Wilkinson (and Michael Tewfik ), Bill Wilkinson (and Diane Wilkinson), Gina Keefer-Titterington (and Troy Titterington), Kristin (Keefer) Gutherless (and Gregory Gutherless), Kellie Keefer Beck (and Jordan Beck), Kevin Cutting (and Kris Cutting), Kurt Cutting (and Mary Cutting), Korina Cutting-Skaff (and Fred Skaff), and beloved last born nephews Ryan Heidt and Nathan Heidt… and by nineteen grandnieces and grandnephews, and four great-grand little ones.
In his final moments, Terry was in and out of sleep fortunately. Whenever he awoke, the caregivers asked him if he wanted water. “I want my hammer,” he said. And those were his last words, which was apropos since he worked with wood his entire life. He was going to build furniture in heaven.
