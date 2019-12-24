Taze (Ted) Frank Mock was born on Jan. 21, 1949 in Coos Bay, Oregon to Frank and Jean Mock. He had 3 sisters Deanna, Fran and Elaine. He had one brother Tom. Ted grew up in Netarts, Oregon and attended Tillamook High School.
After school he joined the Army and served honorably from 1967 to 1970.
Ted married Bonnie and had three boys, Cody, Jeremy and Jesse. He had two grandchildren, Naomi and Reuben. Ted worked as a truck driver, welder, mill worker and for Debbie D’s Smoked Meats.
Ted later married Teresa who cared for him during his stroke and heart attack. Ted loved his family, friends and especially Robert his Army buddy, his Uncle Joe and Uncle Bill. He loved to fish and helping family, friends and people in need.
Ted is with his Lord Jesus now. We will miss him.
