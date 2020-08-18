Jill was called home by the Lord on July 26, 2020, in Tillamook, Oregon, surrounded by many friends and family. Jill and her brother Jack were named by her Mom’s card club at the time because they knew she was carrying twins again and they would tease her about how big she was getting. So Mom made it legal.
Susan Roseanne Jill Chappell Sumerlin was born Feb. 4, 1948, in Leep Memorial Hospital in Bandon, Oregon. She was the second twin born to George and Georgia (Philpott) Chappell that day. Her twin, George Richard Jack Chappell was born 20 minutes earlier. They joined their sister Janie whose twin Carroll Gene was still born.
Stork Brings Twins
Twins, a boy and a girl, were born to Mr. and Mrs. George Chappell at R. V. Leep Memorial hospital Wednesday morning, Feb. 4. They boy tipped the scales at six ounces, 10 ounces and the girl weighed five pounds, 11 ounces. The new arrivals had not been named at press time Wednesday. The Chappells have another daughter, Janie.
Western World, Bandon, Coos, Oregon, Feb. 5, 1948, front page, col 4 near bottom.
Uncle Wesley Chappell held Janie up to see the twins when they were in the hospital. He had to take her around to the back where the nursery was because children were not allowed in the hospital unless they were patients.
Jill was walking at 9 months and Jack did not walk until 18 months because he could crawl faster than she could walk. The family moved from their home behind her Dad’s Chevron Station in the downtown of Bandon to the home on Garfield Avenue.
Jack and Jill were about 4 or 5 years old at the time of the move. Jill went to visit the home with her Aunt Edith and she had a crayon and scribbled over the fireplace. Aunt Edith chastised her for doing that and she replied that it was her house. Aunt Edith also nicknamed her “Jillsy Pillsy Pudding n’ Pooh.” She still gets called Pooh, Jillsy Pooh, Pooh Bear and gets Pooh items. A lot of celebrating went on in that house. Birthdays, Christmases and Easter were celebrated. Mom and Dad’s anniversary was Christmas Eve and we would get one gift (usually new pj’s) and open the real presents on Christmas Day. The folks would have dances and parties in the house. Family from afar often staying and visiting. A lot of good memories were made there.
Cousin Dixie had Jack, Jill, and Janie ride behind her on Skipper, her horse at the Van Leuven ranch. She was used to going up the hill to the orchard, but not with four riders. When the horse started up the hill, Janie slipped off to the ground, followed by Jill and Jack. Jill was in the middle and the air was forced out of her. Darry [Dixie’s older brother] heard the commotion and came running. He was relieved to find everyone was okay, but he kept Jill at home and didn’t let her keep riding because she had lost her breath for a while. She was mad at him for doing this and spit on his picture in the Tiger yearbook. It is stained with her spit.
After the incident with Skipper, Jack and Jill were in their cousin Darry Van Leuven’s wedding as flower girl and ring bearer. That same year, 1953, they were asked to be Cranberry escort, Jack and Jill carried the crown and bouquet for the queen’s coronation for the Cranberry Festival at Bandon.
Jill attended private Kindergarten with Mrs. Swenson and then attended Bandon public schools until she graduated with Valedictorian Honors. The Honey Bunny Club was formed during Junior High school: Jill, Marilyn Wade, Sharon Ward, Diane Blake, MaryKay Richlein, and Marian Seimers. (As they aged, they became the Hot Flash Honey Bunnies.) Later they added Sharon Gorley, Sandy Gibson, and Helen Donahue to their group. They have kept in touch over the years but Diane, Marilyn and Sharon have maintained a deep relationship since those early years, Diane and Marilyn helping with the caregiving chores in Jill’s last days. Jillybean became another nickname. Other close friends included neighbors Maudie and Emily Capps. Sally and Suzy Baird, Allyson Anthony, and the Dufort children were also childhood friends.
As a part of the community, at an early age, Jill was a part of the Cranberry Twirlers and she marched in several Cranberry Parades. She was also on several school floats over the years as the classes often had a float in the Parade.
Jill also was a water-skier. Dad had a boat. Ray Baird had made it using a fiber-glass body. It was about 12 feet long and we called it the Pea-Pod. She was afraid to go in the lake and we told her to jump off the dock with her life preserver on (not knowing it was water-logged). We had to jump in and get her. But she did bob slowly up and went on to be a good water-skier. We went on camp outs too. One was at Floras Lake in Curry County. Another was up at Loon Lake NE of Reedsport.
As a high schooler, Jill volunteered for Alicia Leuthold, the town librarian during the summer. She also got to do the Accounting books for her Dad at the Chevron Station.
The Leutholds were good friends with the Chappell family. She also learned golf from her Dad as a teenager and this was a special time for them. She often went golfing with Marilyn. One day she and Marilyn decided to play golf ALL day – which they did, making sure they had plenty of snacks.
High school was an exciting time for Jill. Her freshman year she was selected for National Honor Society Outstanding student. She was in Girl’s League, Girls’ Athletic Association (Point recorder her freshman year plus a pin and letter), French Club (Social Chairman her sophomore year) and Pep Club all four years. In addition she was in Future Teachers of America for three years (serving as Secretary-Treasurer her junior year), and had a certificate for a Youth Conference on Teaching, a Future Teachers of America conference at Southern Oregon College she attended with Susan Spady. She was Okie Stomp princess her junior year and in the Drama Dog Patch U.S.A. as a cast member (Larry Sumerlin was Li’l Abner.) She was also tapped for National Honor Society and served as Vice-President her senior year. That summer she attended Girls State with Claudia Biggar and the State Student Council Workshop. As a shorthand student she received the Order of Gregg Artists Shorthand Pin, card for 100 wpm shorthand and 60 wpm typing. Her senior year she was elected to the Student Council as Treasurer. She also received the D.A.R. Outstanding student in America History. As a member of the American Legion Auxiliary she sold poppies and helped in the polio clinic. She also placed in golf tournaments locally as a member of the club. In biology class during sophomore year, when their lesson was on twins, Jack and Jill got a lot of questions as to whether they were identical or fraternal twins.
In December of 1964, she was offered a ride in the Miller’s plane to San Diego as they were picking up relatives for the Christmas holidays. She stayed behind and visited with her sister Janie and Janie’s new husband, Larry Germann. She spent Larry and Janie’s first married Christmas together with them. When the Miller’s returned their relatives to San Diego, Jill then flew home to Bandon. It was still during the ’64 floods and the pilot was relaying information to the proper authorities about river heights and if anyone was trapped in areas. She also got to “fly” the plane for a while—exciting for her.
Jill and her neighbor Marilyn Wade shared Valedictorian and Salutatorian Honors at Graduation: Valedictorian Jill Chappell to deliver the first part “Do Not Start Life Wherewith It Should Be Ended.” And Salutatorian Marilyn Wade to conclude the Speech with “Do Not End Life Wherewith It Should Be Started.” [Western World, June 2, 1966, front page.] Jill was presented with the student body treasurer’s pin during the graduation ceremonies. She was also awarded the Reader’s Digest Association for students who by their successful school work give promise of attaining leadership in the community. She also received a G.A.A. pin. A partial scholarship to Oregon State University was also given to her.
After high school graduation, she attended Oregon State University, being honored with a Phi Beta Kappa her senior year. In 1970, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science: General Science the 13th of June. She also further her education at Portland State College. She went on to teach Mathematics after her marriage to Larry Sumerlin on the 27th of June 1970 in Bandon. They first lived in Donald, Oregon, outside of Portland and later bought a house in Beaverton, Oregon, where sons Nathan and Willie were born.
They then moved to Beaver, Oregon. Jill was hired by Tillamook Junior High to teach Math in 1984. In 1985, Jill bought a house for her family. She served on the Nestucca School District school board for 10 years. She raised her sons in Beaver until 2008 when Jill divorced Larry.
After her divorce, she continued to teach math at the Tillamook Junior High School. She became an integral part of St. Albans Episcopal community. She served as treasurer for many years, was on the Vestry, and helped with church projects especially the dinners, serving the underprivileged of the community. She retired from teaching, but failed at retirement. She continued to tutor, become a SMART reader, substitute both long and short term, and then returned to SD#9 to work with students at Wilson River High School. Her teaching in Tillamook took her up until she could no longer teach: she was concerned for the students she was mentoring in those last days. In Tillamook, she earned many honors for the job she did as teacher.
In 1997, she met Marcine Jenck at TJHS and took her under her wing. They became close friends, but with the death of Marcine’s mom and her divorce, she became family. She joined Marcine’s family to play cards at first, but then she met Tim & Melanie Jenck’s daughters: Rachel, Katey, and became “MyJill” to Emma, Marcine’s youngest niece who fought all comers for Jill’s time and attention, even her own sisters. She became a surrogate mother & grandmother to the Jenck’s. She attended all family events and activities when not out of town. She was there for birthdays, holidays, family dinners, the girl’s sporting events, and competitions. She went to Rachel’s dairy princess competitions, and Katey and Emma’s games. She went to Disneyworld with Tim, Mel, & the girls. She helped all three of the girls with 4-H projects, and baking cookies. One of Jill’s strongest desires was for grandchildren, and Jill adopted Rachel, Katey and Emma as her grandchildren.
Her heart always had room for children, so she also adopted Jeniveve and Dave Rollin’s two daughters, Flynn and Ella as granddaughters, too. Jeniveve and Dave became part of Jill’s life 19 years ago when she was hired as a Vista volunteer at TJHS. Jill and Marcine would go visit them at their home to attend the girl’s birthdays whenever possible.
Jeniveve was like a daughter to Jill, and when Jill fell ill this year, Jeniveve flew from her home on the East Coast to stay with Jill for a week and help set up her house. Flynn and Ella were extremely close to Jill. In fact, Flynn would fight with Emma over “My Jill” time and attention, often each grabbing a leg to hold on to her.
She traveled often, sharing Christmas with Janie’s family in Connecticut and Colorado. She also traveled with them when they visited their son Brian in Athens. They included a trip to England (to see where Jill and Janie’s ancestors lived) and Switzerland (to see where the Germann family came from) and then went to Greece to visit Brian and family.
They included visits to Bandon and Claudette Lemon and Cheryl LaFranchi in Ferndale to visit family and friends. Of course the cousins gathered in Bandon and other places for reunions. It was always a fun time. Jill took Janie to Washington, D.C., when she won the National Science Foundation Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science.
With her cousin Sandy Iseke, she went to visit friends and cousins in California and Hawaii. Diane Blake Lewis and Jill went to Alaska. Jill also went with Sharon (Ward) and Doug Moys to visit Marian Seimers and often back to Bandon with Marilyn and Diane to visit friends and family.
Jill also traveled professionally, representing Oregon Council of Teachers of Mathematics, sharing her math skills with other math teachers in Oregon and Southwest Washington.
Jill was not one to brag of her many accomplishments. Among the many awards she has received over the years are these:
1963: (Freshman) National Honor Society Outstanding Student; Point recorder for GAA; Social Chairman for French Club.
1964: (Sophomore) Youth Conference on Teaching (F.T.A. conference with Susan Spady at Southern Oregon College); Secretary-Treasurer of Future Teachers of America.
1965: (Junior) Okie Stomp Princess; Drama: part in Dog Patch US.A. (Larry Sumerlin was Lil’ Abner).
1966: (Senior) High School Valedictorian, Peace Prize for Science, Treasurer of the Student Council; State Student Council Workshop; Delegate to Girls State with Claudia Biggar; DAR award for Outstanding Student in American History; an Elks Scholarship; Girl of the Month for Scholarship; Vice-President of National Honor Society.
1970: Phi Beta Kappa at Oregon State University
2000: Certificate of Award National Science Foundation Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science with a trip to Washington, D.C.
2000: Presidential Award Winner for Excellence in Math and Science, Tillamook Junior High.
2009-2011: President of Oregon Council of Teachers of Mathematics for service as president and to further goals of Mathematics community.
2010 Plaque and Pin: Appreciation 25 years Tillamook School District 1984-2010, then subbed every years until end of 2019.
2014: Oscar Schaaf Secondary Mathematics Education Award.
2018: Oregon Council of Teachers of Mathematics Hall of Fame Award.
Remembrances came in from across the United States, from the East Coast to Hawaii and Alaska, when people heard of her impending death and after:
“I miss having you around. I’m 13 and math is not easy.”
“I’m so grateful for the wonderful gift of you in my life.”
“Mentorship from Junior high that became a lifelong friendship.”
“Created solutions in the classroom and taught practical applications.”
“… true, caring, kind, loving soul.”
“I am a better person because of you.”
“You helped me choose my want to serve children as my profession.”
“You are a part of our first and best memories.”
“Thank you for allowing me to find myself, my calling and to be your friend. I love you.”
“Thank you for being such a gracious hostess and especially a precious, wonderful friend.’
“So good to have you as an Oregon Math Leader participant. You are a great part of our Facebook of math education.”
“Brave and strong.”
“Prayers coming your way.”
“I thought of you when working out on your birthday”
“Thanks for being a great example of generosity, strength, kindness and everything else that’s just right.”
“When you were with her, she made you feel like you were the most important person in her life.”
“Sweetest, kindest person I was ever related to.”
“I loved going to the dunes and having her laughingly cheer us on as we cartwheeled and tumbled down.”
“I had so much fun traveling with you!”
“I remember how kind and loving she always was to everyone and how she would always help us when we needed it.”
“Love and spits.” (from a cousin with an inside track of Jill.)
“Best sister ever! (And only sister, as I would often add). I will miss her greatly.”
“Such a sweet sweet gem.”
“Once, we decided to play golf from sunup to sundown, nonstop (with brown bag snacks, of course)...pure childhood bliss with a wonderful friend."
“Jill was a friend to so many, without judgement or controversy. She loved to laugh & have fun, without negativity or sarcasm. She was brilliant & accomplished, without superiority or arrogance. She will be missed by many, with gratitude & honor.”
“Even in the midst of her pain and declining health she never complained and always took the time to ask you about your life and to encourage others.”
“For years as I watched life throw her some crazy curveballs, she became my standard of what a joyful, non-complaining spirit should look like. She will always be one of my greatest heroes who quietly lived out her faith.”
Jill also received numerous 2020 graduation announcements from former students who admired her, as she did nearly every year in recent memory.
Not many people were aware that she had been ill for some time. She had lung surgery for “West Joaquin Valley Fever” about 1978-79. She would seldom complain about going up hills and having shortness of breath, but she had it. Then about 12 years ago, when she was having an eye examination, the doctor told her to go see a Pulmonologist. The Pulmonologist diagnosed sarcoid disease which is a scarring of the lungs. The last part of 2019, she was told not to fly when preparing to go to Colorado for Christmas. By the new year, she was in the hospital and kept up a good fight going in and out of the hospital several times before succumbing to the disease. She will be greatly missed as she was so loved by so many. Those who took care of her in her last days were: Jeniveve Rollins of North Carolina, Diane Blake Lewis of Everett, Washington, Marilyn Bamford of Medford, Oregon, Marge Burak of Newport, Oregon, Riley McLeod of Hillsboro, Oregon, Elizabeth Williams Dereine, Melanie & Marcine Jenck of Tillamook, Oregon, Dr. Bradburn, Hospice, Private caregivers: Bonnie Kephart, Rhonda Gitchell, and Shirley Holstad.
Survivors include her two children: Nathan Sumerlin and Willie Sumerlin, Willie’s wife Christine and their daughter Ava; sister Janie (Mrs. Larry Germann) of Vancouver, nieces and nephews: Susi (Mrs. Pat Keane) of Suffield, Connecticut, and her children, Emma, Gavin and Julia; Brian Germann (wife Cameron) of Athens, Greece, and his children, Cambria, Anna, and Benjamin; and Barbara Germann of Vancouver; her brother Jack’s family: sister-in-law Diane Fogg of North Plains, Oregon, and her children: Chris Chappell of Bandon, Oregon, Jason Chappell of Sisters, Oregon, and Whitney Chappell and Jill’s grand-niece, Eva Gonzales of Oregon City, Oregon. Surviving first cousins are Sandy Iseke of Lake Oswego, Oregon, (who developed a close traveling buddies relationship), and Bill and Keith Kerr of Cupertino, California. She also had numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins who love her and preceded her in death along with Jill’s parents and brothers Jack and Carroll Gene.
Additionally, Jill is survived by her adopted family: Marcine Jenck, her other son – Tim & Melanie Jenck, granddaughters: Rachel, Katey, and Emma, Therese Jenck, Mike & Dulce Jenck, daughters Danica & Davina Jenck. Jeniveve and David Rollins, granddaughters: Flynn & Ella.
In lieu of flowers, you are encouraged to give to the Tillamook Education Foundation 501(3)c for a scholarship in memory of Jill: Tillamook Education Foundation, 2510 1st St., Tillamook, Oregon 97141, attention- Jennifer Guarcello. Note on the donation it is for the Jill Sumerlin Scholarship, or to the Bandon Historical Society, P.O. Box 737, Bandon, Oregon 97411.
Two Services for Jill:
You are encouraged to bring personal lawnchairs to each service in order to promote social distancing and good safety procedures.
The first is in Tillamook at the Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Courtyard. Park on the EAST end of the fairground. Covid 19 contract tracking procedures will be followed. The bathrooms will NOT be available.
The second will be a sharing memories time in Bandon at the VFW Hall on Bates Road followed by graveside on Aug. 23 beginning at 1:30 p.m. Covid 19 contract tracking procedures will be followed.
Both venues allow 100 guests. Please observe the Covid protocol and wear your mask and keep social distancing. Be aware that in these Covid days, these plans may change according to the governor’s edicts.
For each guest attending the service, we will be filling out a contact tracing log. A greeter will be providing you with a form and a pen to fill out the information. We will not be having a physical guest book at either location, instead you may sign an electronic guest book at waudsfuneralhome.com in order to leave messages and pictures for the family.
The service is planned to be livestreamed on Jill’s Facebook page. Please check her page and Marcine’s page for any changes to the services.
