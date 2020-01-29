Susan Seymour, Corley (Kanne) was born to Herbert and Dorthy Kanne on Dec. 18, 1951, in Tillamook, Oregon and passed away on Jan. 18, 2020 in Yakima, Washington at 68 years old.
Susan is survived by her two daughters, Rhonda Delapena and Miranda Diaz; her grandson who she helped raise, Michael Catron; siblings Herb Kanne, Velma Nelson, Gil Wirfs; seven grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren.
Susan attended Tillamook High School from 1967 to 1970. She worked at Toys R Us for 15 years before retiring. She loved spending time with her grandkids.
Susan was an amazing person and was so loved by all who knew her.
