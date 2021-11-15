Susan Adele Keno McFarland, 75, passed Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.
She was born July 2, 1946 in Yakima, Wash. to Leland and Ada Keno. As a young girl her family moved to Portland, Oregon where she graduated high school and attended Pacific University for Business.
She met her husband Lyle McFarland as a girl in her church fellowship and they grew up together. They married December 24, 1965. During their 55 years of marriage they lived in Portland, Oregon; Tucson, AZ; Vancouver, WA and settled in Tillamook in 1984.
Susan enjoyed playing the piano and singing with her church, she was an avid reader and loved to go camping. She genuinely cared for everyone she met. Her family and grandchildren always brought smiles to her face.
Susan is survived by her husband, Lyle McFarland, son Andrew McFarland with his wife Kimberley, son Peter McFarland (deceased) with his wife April, son Daniel McFarland, daughter Sarah Armstrong with her husband Jud, grandchildren Emma (Armstrong) Blake with her husband Kyler, Elaisa McFarland, Garret Armstrong with his wife Dani, great grandchildren Ian, Gianna, Rylan and Lovelyn, sister, Megan Keno and pet companion Molly.
A private family burial service was held graveside at Sunset Heights Memorial Garden, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.