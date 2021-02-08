Sue Strong

Sue passed away Jan. 31 after a short, courageous battle with cancer. She was born, raised and lived her life in Tillamook County, attending Beaver Elementary and Nestucca High Schools. Her career at the Tillamook County Creamery spanned 42 years, from graduation till her retirement. She took great pride in the company and loved her years there.
Sue was a beautiful, caring and most generous person, always the giver. Her passions were family, friends, football, reading, NASCAR and her beloved dog Sassy, sent from heaven to ease her suffering never leaving Sue’s side. She loved to watch and talk football and NASCAR, always looking forward to the next big game or race.
She will be greatly missed by husband Harvey, siblings Howard Fitch, Harold and Darlene Fitch, JoAnne and Dennis Love, Keith and Debbie Redberg and Vicki and Bill Baker, sister-in-law Candy Webb, stepchildren Jeff and David Strong families, self-adopted daughter and true spiritual friend Julissa Velasquez, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins and a multitude of friends she called her extended family.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents Marvin and Monna Redberg and sister-in-law Dianne Fitch.
As requested, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
