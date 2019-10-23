Steven William Kriss

Steven William Kniss, 59, of Tillamook, Oregon, passed away suddenly from cancer on Oct. 6, 2019. He was born to parents Albert Wallace Kniss and Loretta Jean Kniss-Williams, on February 8, 1960 in Pittsburg, California.
When Steve was nine years old, he lived in Japan with his family while his Father served in the U.S. Military. Steve then moved to Oregon where he attended Nestucca School District. After high school he joined the US Army where he served our Country honorably while in Germany.
Steve worked as both a farmer and a logger for a number of years in Tillamook, Oregon. Anyone who knows Steve knows that he was able to fix just about anything and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. In his spare time, Steve enjoyed doing anything outdoors including, chopping wood, picking moss, working in the garden, and building things for the grandkids. Steve loved to spend time with his wife and grandchildren whether that was enjoying time outdoors together or watching a soccer game on tv.
Steve met Tina Neste in 2005. They were married on January 12, 2007 in Tillamook, OR. Steve is survived by Wife Tina Kniss, Brother Daniel Kniss, Sister’s Wallis Weger, Liz Ingram and Dawn Williams, Step-children April White, Andrea Kennedy and Jimmy Callister, Grandchildren Derryk, Adelina, Taylee, Abby, Kalysa, Alex, Adan and Aldo along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Albert Wallace Kniss, his mother Loretta Jean Kniss-Williams and brother David Kniss.
Please join us for a Celebration Of Life November 3rd, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Port of Tillamook Bay (conference room) 4000 Blimp Boulevard in Tillamook, Oregon. It will be a pot luck style celebration, so please bring a dish to share. Everyone knows that Steve loved to eat!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.