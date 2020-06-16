Steven John Hanthorn was born on November 11, 1951 in Hood River, OR to Molly Jo and Raymond Allen Hanthorn. He died June 2, 2020 at his home in Netarts surrounded by friends and family. Steve graduated from Milwaukie High School and then Mt. Hood Community College where he studied forestry. All of his childhood summers were spent at his grandparents small beach cabin on Daisy St. in Oceanside, they later had a bigger beach house built on Maxwell Mountain, Steve drew the plans for it when he was a sophomore in high school, the construction of the house was completed in 1970 and was a gathering place for all family and friends for almost 40 years. He returned and settled in Oceanside after college in 1973. He worked in construction and then had his own fence company, he worked throughout Tillamook County but always lived in Oceanside and Netarts.
He married the love of his life Cathie in 1979. His other greatest loves were his daughters and grandson, the beach in Oceanside, Short Beach, Bay Ocean and camping and mountain biking in the great outdoors especially at Diamond Lake with his best friend Mark Gillem. Steve was preceded in death by his mother Molly Jo Hanthorn, sister Mary Hanthorn, step-father Mike Clark, aunt Elizabeth Phelps and grandparents Una and Wilbur Rowe. He is survived by wife Cathie, daughters Taiese and Lindsey, son in law Don Porter, grandson Maxwell Porter, brother in law Scott Cambell, his uncle Dan Rowe of Grants Pass and his band of brothers that he grew up with, Mark Gillem, Kit Gillem and Pat Gillem. A celebration of life will be held in the near future, please contact Taiese for more information, taiesenichole@gmail.com. Donations can be made in Steve’s name to Netarts Oceanside Fire Department.
