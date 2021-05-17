Steven Jay Everett passed away on April 1, 2021 in Tillamook, Ore. at the age of 70.
Steve was born on April 3, 1950 in Tillamook, Ore. to Jess and Sara (Lamar) Everett.
Steve graduated from Tillamook High School and joined the Marines shortly after from 1969-1975. Afterwards he worked until retirement for various logging companies in Tillamook county. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with is family.
Steve is survived by his daughters Jessica Minisce and husband Jared of Bend and Deana Everett of The Dallas. His four grandchildren Bailey Everett, Taylor Minisce, Ryder Minisce and Brody Weichal. His sister Janice Luoto of Tillamook, and Nieces Marcy Manning, Sara Thurston and Sierra Scholerman.
Steve was preceded in death by his Sister Gail Mulkey in 2006.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.